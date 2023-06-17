Hundreds of fans gathered as the Dave Matthews Band took the stage in the first summer concert at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor Waterfront on Friday night.

The Dave Matthews Band drew fans of all ages at Friday night’s concert that kicked off Bangor ‘s summer concert series. Credit: Jodi Devost / BDN

The band, whose saxophonist spent his childhood in Maine before becoming a touring musician, recently released its 10th studio album, “Walk Around the Moon” — its first album in five years.

The Dave Matthews Band has performed before on the Bangor Waterfront in 2014 and 2016.

The Dave Matthews Band made its third appearance in Bangor on Friday night, after playing shows in 2014 and 2016. Credit: Jodi Devost / BDN

Formed in 1991, the band shot to fame with its 1994 album, “Under the Table and Dreaming,” and has sold a combined 38 million albums and 25 million concert tickets over the course of its more than 30-year history.