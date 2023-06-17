Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Trail in Raymond on Friday night.

The crash on Route 302 occurred at around 7:30 p.m. when a 2020 Jeep Wrangler crashed into the back of a 2011 Toyota Highlander as it was attempting to turn into the Raymond Beach parking lot,  NewsCenter Maine reported.

The westbound Jeep, driven by 44-year-old Karen Beaulieu of Biddeford, flipped onto its side, and the Toyota was reportedly pushed several yards down the road.

The driver of the Toyota, along with a passenger, were transported to Bridgton Hospital, while Beaulieu was transported to Maine Medical Center. None of their injuries were considered life-threatening, according to NewsCenter.

Officials believe speed, inattention and alcohol were factors in the crash, but the scene remains under investigation.

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.