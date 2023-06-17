Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Trail in Raymond on Friday night.

The crash on Route 302 occurred at around 7:30 p.m. when a 2020 Jeep Wrangler crashed into the back of a 2011 Toyota Highlander as it was attempting to turn into the Raymond Beach parking lot, NewsCenter Maine reported.

The westbound Jeep, driven by 44-year-old Karen Beaulieu of Biddeford, flipped onto its side, and the Toyota was reportedly pushed several yards down the road.

The driver of the Toyota, along with a passenger, were transported to Bridgton Hospital, while Beaulieu was transported to Maine Medical Center. None of their injuries were considered life-threatening, according to NewsCenter.

Officials believe speed, inattention and alcohol were factors in the crash, but the scene remains under investigation.