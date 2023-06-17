Police vehicles are parked near the scene of a crash on a rainy highway.
Thomas Merchant, 63, of Hancock, was killed Saturday, June 17, 2023 in a crash on Interstate 95 in Hampden, according to Maine State Police.

Thomas Merchant, 63, was driving south near mile marker 176 in a green 1995 Acura sedan when he crashed into the median guardrail, police said.

Merchant traveled another 300 feet before stopping and was dead in his vehicle when police arrived at 4:39 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.  

The rainy weather and speed are believed to be factors in the crash, she said.

 

