The accolades keep piling up for University of Maine first baseman Jeremiah Jenkins.

The sophomore from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, who was named the America East Player of the Year, was also recently named the District 1 Player of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The District 1 states are Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

In addition, he was selected as a third team All-American, a first team All-America East choice, an America East All-Tournament pick and a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, which goes to the nation’s best Division I player.

Jenkins hit .365 with 21 homers and 76 runs batted in for the Black Bears to lead them to their first America East tournament championship and NCAA Tournament berth since 2011. UMaine was also the league’s regular season titlist for the second straight year.

He hit safely in 40 of his 53 games and had 21 multiple-hit games. He drove in at least a run in 32 games and had eight games with four or more RBIs, including three with six RBIs.

He homered in 18 games, including three two-homer games.

His 1.43 RBIs were sixth in the country among players from 295 Division I schools. He was 17th in slugging percentage at .756, 20th in homers per game at .40 and was 37th in on-base percentage at .492.

Jenkins had been the designated hitter as a freshman but was the first baseman this season and constantly improved over the course of the season.

He finished with a .993 field percentage as he made just three errors in 456 chances.

The lefthanded-hitting 6-foot-4, 238-pound Jenkins hit the ball to all fields and also had 12 doubles and a triple to go with his 21 homers.

He drew 39 walks, which was second on the team to Quinn McDaniel’s 60, and he was hit by a pitch 14 times, which tied him with Jake Rainess for the team lead.