Devyn Robinson was determined not to cry at her graduation from Hermon High School. But when she stood up and started walking to the stage June 3, the tears began to flow.

The 18-year-old started thinking about her mother and how much the day would have meant to her and the senior’s emotions took over.

“I knew that she’d have wanted to be there and that she’d be proud of me,” Devyn said Thursday.

Her mother, Lee Ann Robinson, died in January 2022, a few days after she was diagnosed with cancer and a few months after her husband, Joseph Robinson, had died the previous September.

Devyn and her 20-year-old sister, Jordyn Robinson, thought they were on their own but there was an entire community supporting them in ways they never expected.

The sisters wanted to continue living in the only home they’d ever known in Carmel. But the 1978 trailer they’d shared with their parents needed a new roof and other repairs. So residents in Carmel, Hermon and beyond rallied to help them remain there.

Jordyn and Devyn Robinson said that having the new trailer following the death of their parents really helped get them in the right mindset to move forward with their lives. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Hermon Town Councilor Steve Thomas set up a GoFundMe page and help for the Robinsons poured in. A local businessman, Billy Hart, who had recently sold Hartt Transportation, stepped up and offered to buy a new mobile home to replace their aging trailer.

After the Bangor Daily News did a story on that donation, “calls and letters came from all over the state in support of Devyn and Jordyn,” Thomas said Friday. “I personally have never seen such an outpouring of support like our community showed for these two young women.”

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home arrived in May 2022 and the sisters were able to move in late June. Much of the work that was done to get it ready was donated. The sisters were able to buy new appliances and furnishings with donated funds.

“We want to say a big thank you to the community,” Devyn said. “This changed our lives forever. We were unsure of what to do. Having the new trailer really helped get us in the right mindset to move forward with our lives.”

Instead of worrying about having a roof over their heads, the sisters were able to focus on learning to care for themselves, managing a budget and learning to drive.

While plans for getting their new home were being finalized the teens immediate needs were covered, Thomas said.

“Dysart’s covered their fuel costs. Bags of food, cooked meals, and donations sustained the girls for months. Donations were even made to feed their loyal family dog, Shawdoe,” he said. “And a special aunt, Liz Jonason, provided some of the family love and emotional support they lost in their mom.”

Devyn will be attending the University of Maine this fall on scholarships. She is the first person in her family to attend college. Her decision to study nursing was influenced by her mother.

Devyn Robinson graduated from Hermon High School earlier this month and will be attending the University of Maine for nursing in the fall. Devyn and her sister Jordyn were given a new mobile home last year after losing both of their parents. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

“Before I was born, she was a nursing assistant ,” she said. “She always wanted to go to school to get her nursing degree but didn’t get to go. So, I want to become a nurse for her and it’s the only thing that really interests me in college.”

Devyn will live on campus while Jordyn and their dog Shawdoe will remain in Carmel but the home will be quieter without Devyn.

“My sister is a bright, energetic person,” Jordyn said. “I’m used to having a lot of Devyn’s laughter in the house. It will be quieter.”

Thomas said that the way people came together to help Jordyn and Devyn was a heartwarming experience.

“While no one can replace their mom, it was heartwarming to see so many good people come forward to help these two young ladies in their darkest hours and provide them with a solid foundation to build their lives on,” he said. “I am certain [their mom] Lea is looking down on Devyn and Jordyn, proud of the caring, humble, and strong daughters she raised.”