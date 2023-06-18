A Brunswick man is missing.

Howard Nannen, 82, was last seen about 7 a.m. Sunday at his Chamberlain Avenue home, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Nannen is believed to be driving a 2011 white Subaru with Maine license plates reading “1607VT.” He hasn’t driven in two years, Moss said Sunday afternoon.

Moss described Nannen, who has cognitive issues, as a white man who is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow raincoat, red sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the Brunswick Police Department at 207-725-5521.