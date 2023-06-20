Investigators were called to a home in Woodland on Friday morning. for a report of a homemade explosive device.

The homeowner reported at around 9:30 a.m. that the device was in the driveway of his Tabor Road residence, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Officials with the Maine State Police Bomb Unit, along with members of the state fire marshal’s office were called to the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation can contact Brady Smith at the Houlton Barracks at 207-532-5400.

No injuries were reported, and officials do not believe there is a danger to the public.