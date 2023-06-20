HOULTON, Maine — Justice Stephen Nelson sentenced Caribou native Lee Ann (Guerette) Daigle on Tuesday to 16 years, all but six suspended, with three years probation in the 1985 death of her abandoned newborn infant, Baby Jane Doe.

In April, Daigle pleaded guilty to criminal negligence manslaughter.

DNA evidence linked Daigle to Baby Jane Doe last year. Armand Pelletier discovered the naked, bloody body of a baby girl on the lawn of his Frenchville home. Maine State Police arrested the 59-year-old Massachusetts woman in June 2022 after a grand jury indicted her on one count of intentional, knowing or depraved murder.

“She essentially discarded and dumped the baby in the snowbank. It was below freezing, and there can be no real claim there was not certainty that such action would in fact result in the death of that baby,” said Nelson in Houlton Superior Court.

The victim in this case was the defendant’s first daughter of three, and since this was a newborn there was no more fragile or helpless victim one could envision, Nelson said.

Nelson said the lack of remorse figured into his decision.

“For 37 years Miss Daigle did not step forward or take responsibility even when it was clear that she was the target of the investigation and would be a near certainty that should would be identified by DNA evidence,” Nelson said.

In Houlton Superior Court an emotional Daigle sobbed when her daughters talked about their love for their mother. Daigle told the judge family means everything to her and she lives with the thoughts of Baby Jane Doe’s death every day.

“I enjoyed motherhood and not a day goes by that I wondered if I could have raised another,” she said tearfully. “If I would have known she was alive. Family is the forefront of my life. I made a big mistake. I could have done more, I should have done more.”

Still, Nelson questioned Daigle’s proclamations of remorse referring to previous testimony to law enforcement.

When the state police first interviewed Daigle at her Massachusetts home in 2022, she denied having been pregnant or living in the area at the time of Baby Jane’s death, and refused to give a DNA sample for comparison. When police told her that DNA identified her as Baby Jane’s mother, Daigle admitted to delivering the infant in the gravel pit, Nelson said.

“You said you never thought about it since. That is inconsistent with someone thinking about it,” Nelson said.

Daigle was ordered to start serving her sentence immediately.