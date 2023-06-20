A 3-year-old boy survived a fall from a fourth-floor window of a Lewiston apartment building late last week.

The boy fell about 30 feet to the sidewalk outside Gauvreau Place on Pine Street about 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, where he was treated for minor injuries, police said Saturday.

That fall might have gone unnoticed except a 14-year-old girl noticed something fall outside her window, according to CBS affiliate WGME.

The girl raced outside and helped the stunned and injured child inside to wait for an ambulance.

The boy’s family was unaware anything had happened until police knocked on their door. His parents believed he was asleep in his room, the TV station reported.

Lewiston police have deemed the fall an accident, and no charges have been filed.