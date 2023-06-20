PORTLAND, Maine — About 80 ukulele strumming flash mobsters descended on Congress Square at lunchtime on Tuesday, causing multiple doubletakes from passersby, many of whom whipped out their phones to capture the surprising serenade.

The event was organized by Maine-based nonprofit Ukuleles Heal the World. Headquartered in the city, the organization’s stated mission is to share the tiny instrument’s power to spread smiles and enhance self-confidence and self-esteem, while promoting peace and healing in the world.

Ukuleles Heal the World also hosts ukulele instructional camps and performs at senior living centers, Veterans Administration facilities and churches. It formerly hosted the now-defunct Casco Bay Ukefest, as well.

About 80 musicians sing and play (left) during a ukulele flash mob in Portland’s Congress Square on Tuesday. Tina Davidson of Portland (top right) shows off a picture of folksinger Woody Guthrie on the back of her instrument. Gray Goulder, 4, (bottom right) sits on stairs inside the Eastland Hotel in Portland after a ukulele flashmob. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

A light drizzle at first drove the mob into the nearby Eastland Hotel lobby. But it soon emerged onto the square, making a dramatic, person-by-person entrance through the hotel’s side door.

Mob participant Kevin Rocray said he was fairly new to playing the instrument, having started just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s a pretty wide range of expertise levels here,” Rocray said. “It’s really nice to get to see some of the community out here, doing this.”

Ukulele players spill out of the Eastland Hotel and into Portland’s Congress Square on Tuesday. The flash mob of about 80 musicians was organized by Maine-based nonprofit Ukuleles Heal the World. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Tina Davidson had a photo of leftist, 1940s folk singer Woody Guthrie taped to the back of her uke. Davidosn also included a version of a slogan Guthrie famously painted on his guitar during World War II.

“This uke kills fascists,” Davidon’s version read.

Despite the somewhat dire statement, she said the event was all about fun.

“This is a really joyful instrument to play,” Davidson said.