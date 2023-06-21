FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine — The owner of a popular downtown restaurant in Fort Fairfield is looking for someone to take over the business.

Boondock’s Grille on Main Street has undergone major changes throughout the pandemic. Early this year, owner Steve Adams was still struggling to maintain a full staff and keep up with rising food and utility costs. He closed in fall 2022 after failing to find enough staff but reopened in December when things started turning around.

Now the restaurant is fully staffed, with 18 employees instead of the 10 that Adams said was not sustainable. But Adams has found himself ready for a career change, so he is hoping to find someone who will sustain the business.

Boondocks has been a staple of Aroostook’s dining scene since opening in 2009. Before the pandemic, many of Adams’ customers came from neighboring New Brunswick and he has kept up a strong following of local diners.

“It’s just time. I’m ready to move on,” Adams said. “I have no intention of closing. I’m just looking for someone to pass it along to.”

Having full staff and seating capacity again could make the restaurant more attractive to prospective buyers, Adams said. So far he has received a few inquiries but nothing that has panned out.

Boondocks has been for sale since April and is one of only two restaurants in Fort Fairfield, along with Canterbury Royale.

Adams said that the ideal new owner is someone with past restaurant or business experience who can handle the daily demands.

“Someone who has a lot of ambition and is a hard worker,” Adams said.