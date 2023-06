BOOTHBAY, Maine — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a Jefferson man was killed Monday in a crash on River Road in Boothbay.

Gregory D. Fetner, 41, lost control of his sedan and hit a tree around 5:39 p.m., according to officials.

Fetner, the only person in the car, died at the scene of the crash.

Fetner had been wearing a seatbelt and the airbags did go off, officials said.

While an investigation is underway, officials believe that speed was a factor in the crash.