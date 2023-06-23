With the sun shining and temperatures nearing 80 degrees, residents of Bangor’s east side turned out on Friday to celebrate the opening day at Dakin Pool.

The pool, one of two public pools in Bangor, was forced to close for a portion of the summer last year due to a staff shortage.

At left: Greyson Constabel, 12, shoots out of a tunnel at the Dakin Pool on Friday; at right: Jaxston Davis, 7, enjoys swimming with his mom Sarah Rittal in the Dakin Pool on Friday afternoon. Rittal, who grew up swimming at the Dakin Pool was happy to hear it will be open every day this summer. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

This summer, the pool will be open seven days and two nights a week.

Admission to the pool on Friday was free courtesy of the Friends of Dakin Pool, which is in the midst of raising $160,000 as part of its fundraising campaign, Jump In! The Campaign to Support Dakin Pool. So far, the campaign has raised $33,200.

Clockwise, from left: Morgan Wilson, 15, shoots out of a tunnel into the water at the Dakin Pool; Greyson Constable, 12, slides through a tunnel at the Dakin Pool in Bangor on Friday; Devon St. Louis, 19, keeps an eye on swimmers at the Dakin Pool. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik

Dakin Pool first opened in June 1956 and is named for Eugene Dakin, because the pool was built on land previously occupied by the Bangor bicycle shop, which Dakin founded.