After interim police chief of police Heath Gorham announced he would be leaving the position at the end of June, the city of Portland has chosen a new police chief.

Mark Dubois is currently the chief of police in Braintree, Massachusetts. He will become the chief of the Portland Police Department on July 31 if the city council votes to confirm him at a June 26 meeting, according to city spokesperson Jessica Grondin.

If confirmed, Dubois will receive a $165,000 annual salary.

Dubois holds a Juris Doctor degree from the New England Law School as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Westfield State College, and previously served as chief of police in Maynard, Massachusetts, for seven years, according to Grondin.

He will take over from interim chief of police Robert Martin, who takes over Gorham’s position on July 1, according to CBS 13. Martin has served with the Portland Police Department for 37 years.