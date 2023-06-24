Hundreds of people clad in a rainbow of colors gathered in Bangor’s downtown for the city’s annual Pride Parade and Festival to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community.

People attend and participate in Bangor’s annual pride parade on June 24. Participants included students from the University of Maine Orono, members of the Wabanaki Nations and community members. Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

Community organizations including Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness, Northern Light Health, the University of Maine, University of Maine at Augusta and dozens of other groups marched down Bangor’s Main Street from its intersection with Union Street to West Market Square. Inside West Market Square about 70 vendors set up tents to sell Pride themed merchandise and to talk more about their individual organizations.

People attend and participate in Bangor’s annual pride parade on June 24. Participants included drag performers, members of Maine’s LGBTQ+ community and community members who gathered to support LGBTQ+ Mainers . Credit: Sawyer Loftus / BDN

The parade and festival is part of a week-long celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, organized by the Health Equity Alliance.