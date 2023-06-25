Some gardeners swear playing music for their plants helps them grow. There is some evidence plant cells respond to certain vibrations creating more nutrients. Then there are those plants that instead of the dulcet sounds of a symphony, respond best to ferocious attacks.

It can be daunting. Especially when, armed with a sharp blade, you are facing off against a very healthy and vigorous looking plant. It would seem almost counter-intuitive to harm it by lopping off branches, stems or flowers.

“Regular pruning is an important part of tree and small fruit development,” according to Kate Garland, horticulturist with University of Maine Cooperative Extension. “It really benefits them.”

Just when and how aggressively you prune depends on the plant or tree.

Right now is the time to take a look at tomato plants to see if they have started producing narrow, upright stems from either directly from the roots or from other, larger stems. Known as suckers, left alone, they will use up energy and nutrients the plant needs to produce fruit.

Suckers also take up space and block sun that the growing tomatoes need to ripen.

“It’s a good idea right now to get into the routine of taking suckers off and doing it on a weekly basis,” Garland said. “That will allow the plant to focus on fewer, but higher quality fruit.”

The increased airflow will also help minimize disease and pests on the plant.

While out in the garden, take a look at any pepper plants. Once you start seeing actual peppers developing, start pinching off any new flowers to help the plant devote energy to the existing fruit.

Basil plants should also be pruned on a regular basis to keep it from becoming tall, thin and leggy.

Clip or pinch off the top leaves and stem down to the next cluster of fresh leaves. This will force the remaining leaves to grow to create a bushy plant. As the stems grow, pinch them back to double their production and pretty soon you will see exponential growth of basil.

It is also important to clip off any flower buds because when basil does flower, it will lose its flavor.

Occasionally pruning or thinning squash leaves can help prevent fungal diseases like powdery mildew.

For other fruit, it takes a more heavy hand to help them grow. And it can be painful to watch and do.

“If folks have planted strawberries or blueberries with new plants in the ground this spring, it’s important to pinch off the flowers,” Garland said. “It means you won’t get any berries this season.”

Removing the flowers encourages growth and fruit production. Next year you can let all those flowers turn into berries.

“It’s a sacrifice,” Garland said. “But it’s one worth making.”

Then there are raspberries that do best with what can best be described as a shock and awe approach.

Using a mower, sharp lopper or hedge trimmer in late fall or early spring, cut the dormant raspberry stems — called canes — down to the ground.

Be merciless. In the spring new canes will grow. If you don’t cut them back, over time the bush will produce smaller and smaller raspberries.

“It really invigorates the plant,” Garland said. “It’s hard to do, but it’s really helpful.”