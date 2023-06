A man was killed in a Saturday morning fire in Lincolnville.

The fire started about 9:43 a.m. at a Miller Town Drive residence, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

While battling the blaze, firefighters discovered a man dead inside the home, Moss said Sunday morning.

The body was taken to a local funeral home, where a Maine medical examiner will conduct an examination.

The fire remains under investigation.