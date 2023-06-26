A Monticello man has been accused of killing his girlfriend, who was reported missing earlier this month.

Jayme Schnackenberg, 39, was arrested at his School Street home in Monticello for allegedly killing his girlfriend, 42-year-old Kimberly Hardy, who lived with him, according to the Maine State Police.

Hardy was reported missing on June 18 by her mother because she had not heard from her for several days, police said.

During the search for Hardy, a body was discovered in a wooded area near Harvey Siding Road in Monticello over the weekend.

The body will be transported to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death and confirm identity.

Schnackenberg is expected to make his initial appearance in Houlton court at 11:30 a.m. Monday.