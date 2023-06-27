A Brunswick coffee shop may change hands after its workers ended a two-week strike on Monday.

But many questions about the future of Little Dog Coffee Shop and workers’ jobs remain unanswered.

Ten workers at Little Dog Coffee Shop on Maine Street unionized in December and voted to strike for the second time in early June, picketing outside the storefront.

The workers demanded owner Larry Flaherty hire a manager rather than having employees perform managerial duties without compensation and fix broken equipment, among other complaints.

The strike ended Monday, Patrick Bruce, an organizer for Workers United, told The Times Record, though he didn’t comment on the status of negotiations.

A man inside the business Monday told The Times Record that he bought the shop’s equipment from Flaherty and plans to reopen under a new name. Union signs hanging outside the shop and the Little Dog Coffee Shop logo were gone.

The business would remain a coffee shop, the man said, though he didn’t elaborate on his plans nor identify himself when talking with a Times Record reporter.

In recent months, the union filed unfair labor practice charges against Flaherty through the National Labor Relations Board.