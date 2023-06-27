Portland councilors on Monday confirmed the city’s new police chief.

Mark Dubois, who starts July 31, will leave his job as police chief in Braintree, Massachusetts. He will earn $165,000 annually, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Dubois, who also served as police chief in Maynard, Massachusetts, for seven years, replaces former Chief Frank Clark, who left the department in November 2021. Interim Chief F. Heath Gorham is set to retire July 1, and then Robert Martin will take over before Dubois’ arrival.

“I personally think transparency and communication are key to being successful,” Dubois told the Portland Press Herald after Monday’s meeting. “Letting the community know what we’re doing and how it’s happening is important.”

Dubois has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Westfield State College and a juris doctor degree from New England Law School, city spokesperson Jessica Grondin said.

Councilors unanimously approved his appointment Monday, though two of them were absent, the Press Herald reported.