Police are investigating two acs of racist vandalism found in Windham.

Racist words and symbols were spray-painted in two separate sections of Windham Center Road this month, according to police.

“Not only do these incidents fit the crime of criminal mischief, as the property damaged is owned by the State of Maine, but these are hate crimes,” Windham police said. “There is no place for racism, bigotry or hate in the Town of Windham.”

Anyone with information can call the Windham Police Department at 207-892-2525.