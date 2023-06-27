A Limington man was arrested Sunday night in Cornish after crashing into a motorcyclist who was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Stowell Watters, 38, was charged with aggravated driving to endanger and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, both Class C crimes, said Shannon Moss, a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson. More charges may be pending, she said Monday afternoon.

Watters was driving east on Route 25 in a green 2007 Toyota Prius about 9 p.m. Sunday when he crashed into the back of a motorcycle that was stopping to make a left-hand turn.

Justin Bickford, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown off his 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Moss said.

Bickford, 47, of Cornish was airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was treated for serious injuries.

Watters was being held at the York County Jail in Alfred.