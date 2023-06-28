A child riding a bicycle in Lisbon was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Tuesday afternoon.

The 11-year-old boy was riding his bicycle across a crosswalk at the intersection of routes 9 and 196 about 4:29 p.m. when he was hit by a dark-colored SUV, according to Lisbon Police Chief Ryan McGee.

The boy suffered minor abrasions, and his bicycle damaged, but he was otherwise unharmed, McGee said.

The SUV was described as an older model with a white rear panel on its left side. McGee described the driver as a white man.

The crash remains under investigation.