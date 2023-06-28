If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A Sanford man has pleaded guilty to directing a woman to livestream herself sexually abusing a child in the Philippines.

Joseph Zoll, 63, entered his plea for one count each of sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography on Wednesday, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Zoll used an online chat and webcam application to communicate with a woman in the Philippines whom he directed to livestream herself sexually abusing a prepubescent child and expose the child’s genitals to the camera, the U.S. attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Zoll also discussed his desire to sexually abuse the child.

Additionally, he shared with this woman a video depicting another woman sexually abusing a child between the ages of 6 and 8, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

They communicated over a two-year period.

Video filed seized from his home in Sanford showed Zoll had similar online relationships with other people who would livestream themselves sexually abusing children for Zoll, according to the attorney’s office.

Zoll faces between 15 and 50 years in prison. A sentencing date hasn’t been set.