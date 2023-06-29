A nine-vehicle crash in the left lane on the northbound side of Interstate 95 snarled traffic at mile marker 183 in Bangor around 8:40 a.m. Thursday.

Tow trucks cleared the road by 10 a.m.

One person was brought to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Maine Department of Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Traffic was reduced to one lane and the Maine State Police advised drivers to avoid the 183 exit or take an alternate route.

Police believe a vehicle traveling northbound on I-95 suddenly stopped in the left lane while a State Trooper was conducting a traffic stop on the left side of I-95 at mile marker 183, Moss said.

That caused the vehicle traveling behind the car that stopped to be rear-ended, which launched a chain reaction that resulted in the multi-vehicle crash, Moss said. The initial car that stopped, however, was not hit and continued driving.

Drivers traveling in the left lane should move over or slow down for emergency, transportation crews or any disabled vehicle. Drivers in the passing lane should stay alert and follow the flow of traffic.