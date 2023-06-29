After 18 years, Woodman’s Bar and Grill is changing hands.

Founded in 2005 by Mark Horton, Heather Furth and Abe Furth, the restaurant has been a mainstay in downtown Orono for years. The owners’ success with Woodman’s allowed them to open Orono Brewing Co. in 2014.

Now, a local group consisting of Orono native Dewey Hasbrouck, Jessica Nickerson of Bangor and Chris Jandreau of Windham will be taking over operations at the 31 Main St. business. The restaurant will retain the Woodman’s Bar & Grill moniker, and current co-owner Brian Virgilio will continue to run the kitchen as the head chef.

Hasbrouck owns two Moe’s Original BBQ businesses in Bangor and South Portland.

Horton, who will continue to work with Orono Brewing Co. head brewer Asa Marsh-Sachs, noted that he felt that Hasbrouck was a good fit for the community and would find success with the business.

Both Heather and Abe Furth will also continue to be involved in Orono Brewing Co. operations, which has locations on 61 Margin St. in Orono and 26 State Street in Bangor.