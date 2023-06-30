ELLSWORTH, Maine — A Maine man has been arrested on multiple sexual abuse charges coming out of Oregon.

Federal officials say an arrest warrant for 50-year-old Zenn Vicknair of Ellsworth was issued earlier this month.

Vicknair was wanted in Oregon on charges of unlawful sexual penetration of a minor, sodomy in the first degree, and sexual abuse in the first degree, officials said.

Multiple agencies investigated and found Vicknair was living in Ellsworth.

He was arrested at his home Ellsworth this week and will be extradited to Oregon.