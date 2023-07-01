Two people have been arrested and accused of burglarizing the Bowdoin home where four people were fatally shot in April.

On Thursday, Sagadahoc County sheriffs, along with members of the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, executed a search warrant at a Doughty Road residence in Bowdoin after opening an investigation into reports that various items had been stolen from 1459 Augusta Road, where four people — Cynthia R. Eaton, 63, David Lee Eaton, 66, Robert C. Eger Jr., 72, and Patricia Deraps Eger, 62 — had been found shot to death on April 18.

A search of the Doughty Road residence turned up a laptop computer, a number of pieces of jewelry, and a badge, handcuffs, flashlights and ballistic vest plates that belonged to the U.S. Border Patrol, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael J. Hall, 40, of Brunswick and Jeanne I. Doughty, 43, of Bowdoin were arrested on Thursday. Hall has been charged with violating conditions of release. Doughty has been charged with receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditions of release.

Both Hall and Doughty were transported to the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, and are being held without bail.

The Egers owned the home on Augusta Road in Bowdoin where they and the Eatons were slain on April 17, and their son, who is the current resident of the home, reported the thefts, according to officials.

Joseph Eaton, 34, the son of Cynthia and David Eaton, has been accused of murdering the Eatons and the Egers, and was indicted on a handful of Class A offenses in connection with a random shooting on I–295 in Yarmouth the day after the Eatons and Egers were shot to death.

He allegedly confessed to shooting his parents and their friends as well as shooting at vehicles on I-295 the day after the slayings.

A Bowdoinham family, Sean Halsey, 51, and his two children, Justin Halsey, 29, and Paige Halsey, 25, were wounded in the shooting spree and taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. The men suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. Paige Halsey was critically injured, but she is expected to survive.

An arraignment for Eaton was expected to occur on Wednesday, but was delayed to allow Eaton’s two cases to be merged. A new arraignment date has not been set at this time.