STOCKHOLM, Maine – A tiny Aroostook community has become the first town in Maine to build a playground fully inclusive of children with physical and developmental challenges.

Stockholm is one of the state’s smallest towns, with a population of 250 as of 2020.

After years of population decline, the town lost its only school and playground in 2008. But a recent influx of young families inspired Stockholm’s new recreation committee to build a playground that could entice families regardless of their children’s capabilities.

Community members raised the entire $200,000 necessary to design and purchase the playground through fundraisers, donations and grants. Forty-five residents helped assemble the playground throughout June.

Children play on Stockholm’s new playground, which features wheelchair ramps and sensory toys geared toward children with physical or developmental challenges. Credit: Melissa Lizotte / Aroostook Republican

“We’ve never had anything like this in Aroostook County,” said Lindsey Theriault, recreation committee chairperson. “We knew we had to give all children the chance to enjoy this.”

Until this weekend, only two other inclusive playgrounds existed in Maine: the Gerald E. Talbot Community School in Portland and Jude’s Place at Marcotte Park in Lewiston. But Stockholm’s is the first inclusive playground belonging to and formed by a Maine town.

Though no children with disabilities attended Saturday’s playground opening, Theriault said many local families in and around Stockholm have children who will benefit from the accessible features.

AJ Plante, 10, of Stockholm plays the bongos at Stockholm’s new playground. Credit: Melissa Lizotte / Aroostook Republican Norah Carrier, 4, of Caribou plays the xylophone at Stockholm’s new playground. Credit: Melissa Lizotte / Aroostook Republican

The main complex includes two wheelchair ramps and slides close to the ground, along with the steps, monkey bars and higher slides of traditional playgrounds. Sensory toys that play music and feature puzzles are geared toward children on the autism spectrum and those who have Down syndrome or other developmental disabilities.

A smaller playset with slides is compliant with Americans With Disabilities Act standards, as are swing sets that feature seats for infants, toddlers and older children.

The committee originally thought the playground would be closer to the town’s ballpark but learned that the space wouldn’t have enough room for all wheelchair ramps.

Lindsey Theriault, chairperson of Stockholm’s recreation committee, speaks at the opening of the town’s new inclusive playground. Credit: Melissa Lizotte / Aroostook Republican

But they didn’t give up. Instead, the committee decided to put the playground behind the town office and former school building. That will ensure that no children ever feel left out of the fun, said committee member Lena Lowry.

“We don’t want any kid to be stuck on the sidelines watching other kids play,” Lowry said. “Those kids need to play and build friendships. I think our community can be a bridge to that.”

The playground is the first major project of Stockholm’s 11-member recreation committee, which formed in 2020. Future plans involve creating a full slate of year-round outdoor programs.

Local families see the new and accessible playground as a way to draw in more residents and visitors and help the town grow.

“You have to be all inclusive,” said Stockholm resident Danielle Plante, whose son AJ Plante, 10, is on the town’s new Little League. “I think it has given us a strong sense of community.”