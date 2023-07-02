NEW SWEDEN, Maine — Maine favorite the Mallett Brothers Band will join a slew of genre-bending musicians who will descend on New Sweden for the Arootsakoostik Music Festival on Saturday.

Known for their mix of rock, Americana and country, the Mallett Brothers are headlining this year’s festival with a set from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on July 8. They will follow performances starting at noon from eight other Maine and New England artists at Thomas Park.

Festival founder and local folk musician Travis Cyr started the festival in 2006 as a way to bring more Maine and New England-based musicians to The County. The event, coming back for its 14th go-around, has brought hundreds of local and statewide visitors to the small town of New Sweden.

The Mallett Brothers are a great fit for an event that celebrates Maine music and life, he said.

“Their music is relatable because they are relatable as individuals,” Cyr said. “They encompass aspects of rural Maine life. They live like you and I do, and that comes out in their music and vibe.”

The Mallett Brothers Band features brothers Luke and Will Mallett on vocals and guitars, Nick Leen on bass, Andrew Martelle on vocals, fiddle, mandolin and guitar and Brian Higgins on drums. Since 2009, the band has released eight albums and played at venues across Maine and New England, including Maine State Theater in Portland.

Arootsakoostik will be the 10th stop of the band’s summer 2023 tour, following performances in New York, Connecticut and throughout Maine. This year will mark their third appearance at Arootsakoostik, having played in 2013 and 2018.

Artists playing at the Thomas Park pavilion will include Cyr’s band Thunderheart Lion, Portland-based psychedelic rock band Dominic Lavoie and the Junction Butte Pack, former Ghost of Paul Revere frontman Griffin William Sherry, bluegrass and Americana trio Toughcats from Portland, Bar Harbor singer/songwriter Caroline Cotter, country/rock duo Hymn 4 Her, the Portland big-band funk and ska band Bad Combo and Massachusetts-based pianist Ben Cosgrove.

The Presque Isle-based Pelletier Lovejoy Jazz Ensemble will play from 3 to 6 p.m. across from the flagpole at Thomas Park.

Arootsakoostik returned last summer after a two-year hiatus during COVID-19, featuring Maine band The Ghost of Paul Revere as the headliner.

After last year’s successful run, Cyr is confident the festival can continue as an annual event.

“I think our reputation keeps people coming back and I don’t take that lightly,” he said.