A Massachusetts woman was killed in an ATV crash in Franklin County on Saturday afternoon.

Matthew Tolman, 26, of Hubbardstown, Massachusetts, was driving a side-by-side ATV with a group of three ATVs on a trail near Quill Hill Road in Coplin Plantation about 12:45 p.m. when he struck a washout and lost control, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Tolman was thrown from the ATV, and his passenger, 25-year-old Abigail Divoll of Royalston, Massachusetts, was killed in the crash, Latti said late Saturday night.

Tolman was airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was being treated for a serious head injury.

Neither Tolman nor Divoll was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation, but Latti said speed and alcohol may have been factors.

No additional information was released.

Coplin Plantation is northeast of Rangeley.