Two people were found dead in a Brooklin home Sunday, prompting an investigation into what police have called “suspicious circumstances’ surrounding the deaths.

Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office discovered the bodies at about 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss did not disclose the address where the bodies were found. The bodies have been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s officer for autopsy, “to determine the cause and manner of death as well as to determine official identification,” Moss said in a press statement. The public is not in danger at this time, she said.

Limited information is being released about the deceased as their next of kin have not yet been notified, Moss said.