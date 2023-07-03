FORT KENT — Fort Kent native and former NASCAR racer Austin Theriault is gearing up to return to the race track in late August.

Theriault, through a partnership with the Travis Mills Foundation and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, will race in the 50th annual Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway Aug. 27

The upcoming race marks Theriault’s first time on the track since 2019 when he raced in the NASCAR Cup Series. With a seating capacity of 14,000, Oxford is the state’s largest spectator facility.

The Fort Kent racer decided to return so he could help spread the word about the Travis Mills Foundation, according to a June 29 press release published on Theriault’s social media page.

Travis Mills lost all four of his limbs in 2012 while serving in Afghanistan. But a year later, Mills established the nonprofit foundation with his wife Kelsey to help veterans who served after Sept. 11, 2001, and were injured either during active duty or as a result of their service.

“We are thrilled to once again join forces with Austin and his team as he highlights the incredible work our foundation does to assist recalibrated veterans and their families,” Mills said in the press release.

Theriault first hit the track as a teenager at Spud’s Speedway in Caribou. From there, he quickly worked his way up to racing on some of NASCAR’s biggest tracks. Theriault currently works as a sports business consultant. He also serves as a Maine state representative for District 1.

Theriault did not immediately respond to a request for a comment Monday

Gates open at the speedway at 9 a.m. on Aug. 27, and the races begin at 1:30 p.m.

“We wish him the best of luck as he competes in the biggest race in Maine,” Mills said.