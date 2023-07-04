Hundreds of people lined the streets of Brewer and downtown Bangor to watch the annual Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday.

The festivities kicked off Tuesday morning with the 42nd annual Walter Hunt Memorial Fourth of July 3K, as runners raced down Wilson Street in Brewer, across the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge into Bangor and down Main Street through downtown Bangor.

Charlie Collins (left) and Ruth White (right) compete in the Walter Hunt Memorial Fourth of July 3K. Credit: Lindsay Putnam / BDN

Charlie Collins of Winterport, a standout cross country athlete from Hampden Academy who will be attending the University of Maine in the fall, won the race in 8:25.

Orono’s Ruth White was the fastest female finisher, coming in at 9:26.

More than 350 runners crossed the finish line in total.

Bananas the Bear, the official mascot for the University of Maine, (left) joins the Fourth of July Parade in downtown. The Class A state championship boys basketball team (top right) from Brewer High School hoists its gold ball for the crowd (bottom right). Credit: Lindsay Putnam / BDN

The parade traced the same route as the race, and included appearances from the Anah Shriners Band, the Bangor Band, PanStorm, the state champion Brewer boys basketball team and a number of other local groups and organizations.

The Anah Shriners Band (left and bottom right) and PanStorm, a community steel band based in Bangor, entertain paradegoers on Tuesday during the annual Fourth of July Parade. Credit: Lindsay Putnam / BDN

The Bangor Fourth of July parade marches down Main Street in downtown Bangor on Tuesday. Credit: Lindsay Putnam / BDN