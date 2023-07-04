An Augusta man was charged Monday after he allegedly caused a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Pittsfield.

Larry DiPietro, 75, was driving a gray 2005 Hyundai north on I-95 about 11:45 a.m. when he slowed down to use a highway crossover, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

That then caused a three-vehicle collision as other drivers attempted to avoid DiPietro, Moss said.

Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. DiPietro wasn’t injured.

DiPietro was charged with driving to endanger.