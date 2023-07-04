A juvenile male was shot on the Naples Causeway early Tuesday evening, just as people began to gather to watch the annual Fourth of July fireworks show.

The victim, who was not identified, is expected to survive, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported by Naples Fire Rescue to Bridgton Hospital and then flown to Maine Medical Center by LifeFlight.

The shooting happened at around 7:05 p.m. and there is no threat to the public at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

A section of Route 302 has been closed due to the shooting, according to a spokesperson for the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center.

The fireworks in Naples tonight have been canceled.