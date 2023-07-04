A Unity man was seriously injured in a Monday evening ATV crash in Brooks.

Zach Turner, 18, was a passenger in the ATV traveling along Kenney Road about 5:22 p.m. when it crashed and rolled over multiple times, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Turner was airlifted to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries. The driver, a 17-year-old who isn’t being publicly identified because he is a juvenile, was taken to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast, where he was being treated for minor injuries, Moss said Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was released.

Correction: An earlier version of this report misstated Zach Turner’s last name.