Bayside Bowl in Portland is expanding and in the process of buying the former Sea Dog Brewing Co. bowling alley in South Portland, according to Portland Food Map.

Portland Food Map said Bayside Bowl plans to open Broadway Bowl this fall. The new location will be like the original Bayside Bowl and will be a 10-lane bowling alley.

According to Portland Food Map, Broadway Bowl also will feature an enclosed deck with a view of Casco Bay.

Bayside Bowl in Portland has been open since 2010.

Sea Dog Brewing Co. closed its location on Broadway in South Portland in April. The Broadway location was the only Sea Dog location with bowling.

The chain also has locations on Western Avenue in South Portland and on Cabella Way in Scarborough, as well as in Bangor, Camden, Topsham, New Hampshire and Florida.