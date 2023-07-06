REED PLANTATION, Maine — The Reed Plantation selectboard chairman is now up to date on his delinquent personal property taxes owed to the town, according to court records.

Scott Hanington, owner of Hanington Lumber, had been working with town officials to bring current a $22,275 personal property tax balance that spanned several years.

The matter was scheduled in early June for a civil hearing in Houlton that was canceled at the last minute due to settlement negotiations. On June 29, the settlement was filed with the court and on July 3, an order of dismissal was issued because the settlement amount was paid in full, according to court documents.

The other two selectboard members, Ellen Hanington and Nicole Collins, worked with attorneys and agreed to an undisclosed settlement amount, Town Manager Van White said.

“He is up to date,” he said, adding that Hanington was always current on his real estate taxes. “He has taken care of everything.”

In 2023, the total personal property taxes the town of 125 received from other residents was $9,340, which is less than the remaining taxes Hanington owed the town. The town’s annual budget is $379,158.

Prior to the settlement, Hanington, 64, said his personal property taxes on his lumber business had been paid prior to 2017. But town officials disagreed, pointing to amounts still on the books dating back to 2009.

Public records indicate that Hanington Lumber had delinquent taxes dating back to 2006, with some years partially paid. In 2021, Hanington owed from 2006 to 2021, $22,275.00; in 2022, from 2007 to 2022, $8,165.12; and in 2023, from 2009 to the present, $9,956.71.

“I did not pay my taxes because there was a lot of sickness in my family,” Hanington said in May, adding that he also had a major heart operation three years ago. “Family comes first.”

Hanington still heads the town selectboard, White said.