An 86-year-old man died after being involved in a crash on Stillwater Avenue on Wednesday morning.

Franklin Walsh of Bangor died at a local hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Stillwater Avenue and Howard Street at around 9 a.m., according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured, McAmbley said.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Det. Tom Valente at 207-947-7384, ext. 5748, or by email at thomas.valente@bangormaine.gov.

