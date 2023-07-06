CHINA, Maine — A Maine man died after he fell from a tree while he was working in China on Wednesday, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Thwing, 35, of Athens, who worked for Tip Top Tree Service, was working to take down some large oak trees on Fire Road around 12:45 p.m. when he fell, according to the sheriff’s office.

Thwing was working on taking a top section of a tree down when he cut through the safety line and when the top of the tree came down, it pulled Thwing out of the tree to the ground, officials said.

Thwing died at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Department of Labor are investigating the circumstances of Thwing’s death.