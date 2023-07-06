The death of a 72-year-old man in North Anson on Wednesday night is under investigation.

Mark Henry of Fort Pierce, Florida, had been piloting an airboat on the Kennebec River with 63-year-old North Anson resident Matthew Sleeper at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Mark Latti, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Sleeper had been asked to ride along with Henry after helping to fix up the boat. Henry had been driving the boat and adjusted the trim before the boat took a nose dive into the water. It then capsized, throwing the men into the water, Sleeper told officials.

Both men attempted to swim to shore, but Henry could not be seen by the time that Sleeper made it to land.

Henry’s body was recovered by the North Anson Fire Department, and was transported to a local funeral home.

The crash and Henry’s death remain under investigation.