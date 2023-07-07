An investigation has been opened after a body was found at a Greenwood Road address in Norway shortly after noon on Friday.

A section of Greenwood Road was shut down to allow members of the Maine State Police and the Norway Police Department to collect evidence, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. It has since been reopened.

A body was discovered at the residence, Lt. Randall Keaton of the Maine State Major Crimes Unit said on Friday afternoon, and has been transported to the Maine medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will be conducted.

A person of interest was transported from Norway to Stephen’s Memorial Hospital to receive medical treatment, and remains in custody. Officials do not believe there is a risk to the public.

Investigators will remain at the scene throughout the night to gather further information.