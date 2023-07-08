A death in Norway on Friday has been declared a homicide following an autopsy conducted by the Maine medical examiners office.

Norway police were called to a Greenwood Road residence at around 12 p.m. on Friday after receiving an anonymous report that one of the residents may have been killed.

A body was discovered in the driveway of the residence when officials arrived, and was identified as 60-year-old Barbara St. George after an autopsy was conducted, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Andrew St. George, 61, was located on the property with minor injuries, and was taken in for questioning after receiving medical care at Stephens Memorial Hospital. He has been charged with murder in the death of his wife, Barbara St. George, although her cause of death has not been released at this time.

Andrew St. George is being held without bail at the Oxford County Jail and will make an initial appearance in Oxford Superior Court early next week.

The Maine State Police are assisting an investigation into the circumstances of Barbara St. George’s death. Further details were not available on Saturday afternoon.