Three people are dead and one person is in the hospital after a crash in the town of Paris Friday evening, according to police.

The fatal crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Route 26, according to the Paris Police Department.

Investigators say all three people who died were in the same car.

The person from the other vehicle has significant injuries and is being treated at Stephens Memorial Hospital, but is expected to survive.

“One vehicle traveling south, looks like it lost control over the center line and the vehicle traveling north impacted it,” Paris Police Chief Michael Dailey said.

Police say the crash investigation will be extensive.