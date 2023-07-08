A fiery single-vehicle crash that left the driver with serious injuries closed exit 28 of Interstate 295 in Brunswick on Saturday morning.

Justin Williams, 21, of Saco had been southbound on I-295 at speeds of around 95 miles per hour when he attempted to exit the highway at Exit 28 at around 7:54 a.m., according to Capt. Brian Ackerman of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The black 2022 Nissan sedan attempted to take the exit, but was unable to navigate the turn and left the roadway, striking a large pine tree before catching fire.

Williams was pulled from the burning vehicle with serious injuries, and was transported to Maine Medical Center.

The southbound ramp was closed for approximately two hours after the crash, but has since been reopened. The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.