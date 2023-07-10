No bull. There was a moose on the loose in Auburn on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the enclosed park of the Chapman House off Pleasant Street where a moose was out for a late stroll, according to the Auburn Police Department.

The area near the Chapman House, a women’s senior living center, is a developed and populated part of Auburn, making such a sighting unexpected.

The cow moose was spotted elsewhere across Auburn that night, including behind a Wendy’s around 9 p.m., before making its way to the Chapman House.

The moose eventually jumped a fence and headed for Minot Avenue while officers were contacting a game warden for assistance. It entered a nearby wooded area without injury.

Jules Walkup is a Report for America corps member.