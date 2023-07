A man died after being struck by a pickup truck at a Westbrook Street car rental business Monday.

Antonio Baptista-Tampini died after being hit by a truck that a 55-year-old South Portland resident was driving. The crash occurred at Enterprise Rent-A-Car at about 2:30 p.m., according to a release from Portland Police spokesperson Brad Nadeau.

No charges have been filed against the driver.

Police ask those with information on the crash to contact them at 207-874-8532/