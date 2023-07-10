This owl got a police escort to rehab after an unfortunate run-in with a car in Westbrook.

The barred owl was hit and injured by a car Sunday evening near Cumberland Street, according to the Westbrook Police Department.

Passersby stopped to help keep the owl safe, though it was a flight risk — it tried to escape to the woods.

It was corralled by an officer, and a game warden took the owl to a rehabilitation center to recover from its injuries.

Jules Walkup is a Report for America corps member.

