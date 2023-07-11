Allegiant announced a new direct route to Florida out of Bangor International Airport, one of four routes in total to Florida the airline currently operates out of Bangor.

Starting Nov. 16, Allegiant will offer a route to Punta Gorda Airport in Florida, serving the west coast of Florida from Sarasota down to Fort Myers. Flights will depart two or three times per week, depending on the week.

That’s in addition to Allegiant’s longstanding direct flights out of Bangor to Orlando Sanford International Airport, and to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Another Florida route to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is offered seasonally.

Other direct routes out of Bangor include flights to both New York City, Newark, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Charlotte, North Carolina and Chicago, operated by Delta, United and American.